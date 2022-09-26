RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Pirates take on the Reds in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (60-93, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-97, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -140, Reds +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 29-46 record in home games and a 56-97 record overall. The Pirates have gone 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 60-93 overall and 29-46 in road games. The Reds have a 33-74 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 9-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 42 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 73 RBI for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 11-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .179 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Donovan Solano: day-to-day (eye), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

