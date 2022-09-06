HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 3:55 AM

New York Mets (85-50, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-84, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -228, Pirates +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets looking to end their eight-game home skid.

Pittsburgh has a 26-39 record at home and a 49-84 record overall. The Pirates are 31-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 85-50 overall and 39-27 in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 21 home runs while slugging .447. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-29 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-35 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

