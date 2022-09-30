IAN NEWS: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:55 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 51-27 record in home games and a 90-66 record overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Pittsburgh has a 27-51 record on the road and a 59-97 record overall. The Pirates are 44-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 10-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 30 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-27 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 47 extra base hits (17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Jack Suwinski is 5-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

