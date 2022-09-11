Pirates and Cardinals play, winner claims 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (82-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-87, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (82-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-87, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -211, Pirates +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 51-87 overall and 28-42 at home. The Pirates have a 26-60 record in games when they have given up a home run.

St. Louis is 82-58 overall and 35-34 on the road. The Cardinals have hit 177 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 9-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .445. Oneil Cruz is 16-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 36 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 15-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .235 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

