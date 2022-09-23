Pirates aim to stop skid in matchup with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (65-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-95, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35…

Chicago Cubs (65-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-95, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (3-9, 6.07 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to stop their seven-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh has a 28-44 record at home and a 55-95 record overall. The Pirates have a 38-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 34-41 record in road games and a 65-85 record overall. The Cubs have gone 29-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Friday for the 17th time this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples and 24 home runs while hitting .263 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .291 for the Cubs. David Bote is 9-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

