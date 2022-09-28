RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Phillies look to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (68-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA, .99 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will aim to break a five-game road slide when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 32-44 in home games and 68-86 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.13 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 83-70 record overall and a 36-36 record in road games. The Phillies are 59-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .288 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 21 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Ian Happ is 10-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 42 home runs while slugging .485. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .215 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

