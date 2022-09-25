Phillies face the Braves with 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves (94-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-68, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05…

Atlanta Braves (94-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-68, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-7, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -127, Phillies +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 series lead.

Philadelphia is 47-33 at home and 83-68 overall. The Phillies have a 46-19 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 94-58 overall and 42-32 in road games. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

The matchup Sunday is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm ranks sixth on the Phillies with a .288 batting average, and has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 68 RBI. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-39 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 89 RBI for the Braves. William Contreras is 13-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

