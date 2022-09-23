Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (93-57, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (82-67, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05…

Atlanta Braves (93-57, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (82-67, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-12, 3.38 ERA, .98 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -154, Braves +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is 82-67 overall and 46-32 at home. The Phillies have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .317.

Atlanta is 41-31 in road games and 93-57 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

The teams play Friday for the 17th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 9-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 21 home runs, 41 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .276 for the Phillies. Matt Vierling is 12-for-31 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (undisclosed), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back), Spencer Strider: day-to-day (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.