RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » MLB News » Padres play the Cardinals…

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 39-31 in home games and 82-66 overall. The Padres have a 47-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 36-35 on the road and 87-62 overall. The Cardinals are 48-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .322 batting average, and has 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 76 walks and 112 RBI. Tommy Edman is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Martorana pressed about IT project oversight, role of Federal CIO by House lawmakers

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up