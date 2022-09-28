RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 10:53 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.

Nola (10-13) was charged with four runs — all in the fifth — and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.

Chicago (69-86) won for the seventh time in eight games. Rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski (3-1) pitched five effective innings, and Yan Gomes drove in the team’s first run.

Manuel Rodriguez got two outs for his fourth save. He entered with a runner on first and retired J.T. Realmuto on a soft liner to shortstop before Alec Bohm bounced into a forceout at second.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

