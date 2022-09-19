Mets visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

New York Mets (93-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-68, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday,…

New York Mets (93-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-68, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-7, 3.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 219 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 78-68 record overall and a 41-28 record at home. The Brewers have gone 55-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 43-29 on the road and 93-55 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 31 home runs while slugging .466. Willy Adames is 13-for-36 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 35 home runs while slugging .504. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

