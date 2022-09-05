LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Mets-Pirates rained out, split doubleheader for Wednesday

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 10:13 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game set for 6:35 p.m.

The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend that allowed Atlanta to trim New York’s lead to just one game with a month to go.

There was no immediate word on how the pitching matchups will be affected. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was scheduled to face Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43) on Monday.

New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Pittsburgh’s Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

