Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (55-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Atlanta has an 81-51 record overall and a 44-25 record at home. The Braves are 54-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 29-37 record on the road and a 55-75 record overall. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 33 home runs while slugging .563. Michael Harris II is 13-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 7-for-35 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .187 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

