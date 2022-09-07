Marlins try to break 5-game road losing streak, play the Phillies

Miami Marlins (55-79, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-61, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45…

Miami Marlins (55-79, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-61, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-10, 5.57 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (3-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Marlins +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to the Philadelphia Phillies looking to end a five-game road slide.

Philadelphia is 40-30 in home games and 74-61 overall. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Miami has a 29-41 record on the road and a 55-79 record overall. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 23 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .231 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 11-for-35 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 1-9, .174 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.