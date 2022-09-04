LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » MLB News » Marlins take 6-game losing…

Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 3:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (55-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -266, Marlins +218; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end their six-game slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 46-25 record in home games and an 83-51 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.46 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami has a 29-39 record in road games and a 55-77 record overall. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Braves are up 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits (36 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs). Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-27 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 24 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .180 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up