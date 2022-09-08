Marlins look to break slide in matchup with the Phillies

Miami Marlins (55-80, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-61, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45…

Miami Marlins (55-80, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-61, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-7, 2.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break their nine-game skid with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 41-30 in home games and 75-61 overall. The Phillies have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .421.

Miami is 55-80 overall and 29-42 on the road. The Marlins have a 31-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Phillies are up 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 36 home runs while slugging .482. Edmundo Sosa is 7-for-16 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .229 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 9-for-33 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.