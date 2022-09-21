RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Marlins and Cubs square off with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (63-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (61-88, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 61-88 overall and 30-44 in home games. The Marlins have gone 33-21 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 32-41 in road games and 63-85 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 6-for-27 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom has 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 59 RBI for the Cubs. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-37 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

