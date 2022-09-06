HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Marlins aim to break skid in game against the Phillies

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 3:55 AM

Miami Marlins (55-78, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-61, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.43 ERA, .97 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -224, Marlins +185; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a seven-game losing streak, play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 73-61 record overall and a 39-30 record in home games. The Phillies have gone 41-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 55-78 overall and 29-40 on the road. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .293 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 11-for-38 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .229 for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 4-for-36 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 1-9, .168 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

