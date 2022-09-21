RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:06 AM

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 60

Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8.

Wednesday’s Matchup: The Yankees host Pittsburgh.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 66.1 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Tuesday’s Game: Hit two singles for the Cardinals in a 5-0 loss to the Padres.

Wednesday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego.

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.7 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.7.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

