Houston’s Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 10:05 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort.

Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.

He looked to be in some pain as he jogged to first base and was checked on briefly by manager Dusty Baker and a trainer before remaining in the game. Serving as the designated hitter on Tuesday, he struck out in the third inning before being replaced by pinch-hitter David Hensley for his at-bat in the fifth.

