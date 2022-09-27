Giants take on the Rockies after Davis’ 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (65-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-78, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (65-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-12, 5.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (14-9, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -187, Rockies +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies after J.D. Davis’ four-hit game on Sunday.

San Francisco is 75-78 overall and 39-36 at home. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .387.

Colorado has a 65-88 record overall and a 24-48 record on the road. The Rockies have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .318.

The matchup Tuesday is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Giants have an 11-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles and 22 home runs). Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-33 with two doubles, two triples and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.