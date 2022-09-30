Giants take on the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-78, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (13-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is 78-78 overall and 42-36 in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 72-84 record overall and a 32-43 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 17-27 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .267 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Joc Pederson is 11-for-26 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 91 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 6-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .287 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

