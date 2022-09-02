RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US searchs properties linked to Putin ally | Russia launches war games with China | Ukrainian children return to school | UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine
Giants take home losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (73-58, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-68, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -110, Giants -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a five-game home slide.

San Francisco is 61-68 overall and 34-32 in home games. The Giants are 38-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 34-28 record on the road and a 73-58 record overall. The Phillies have hit 164 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-24 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .214 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (finger), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (toe), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

