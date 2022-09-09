Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | Charles becomes king | World mourns queen | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » MLB News » Giants take 4-game losing…

Giants take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (65-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-80, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-8, 3.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -154, Cubs +132

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop their four-game skid with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 57-80 overall and 29-40 at home. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 137 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

San Francisco has a 28-40 record on the road and a 65-72 record overall. The Giants have a 39-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 36 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 22 home runs while slugging .522. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .267 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

NSA releases 'post-quantum' guidance for national security system owners, operators and vendors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up