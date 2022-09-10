Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Giants look to end road slide, take on the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (65-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-80, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (12-8, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -117, Cubs -102

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Chicago Cubs looking to break a five-game road skid.

Chicago has a 58-80 record overall and a 30-40 record at home. The Cubs are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 28-41 on the road and 65-73 overall. The Giants are sixth in the NL with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Joc Pederson has 17 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. David Villar is 8-for-25 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Robert Austin Wynns: day-to-day (head), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

