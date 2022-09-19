Giants head into matchup with the Rockies on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end a three-game skid with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 64-82 overall and 40-34 in home games. The Rockies have gone 36-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 69-77 record overall and a 30-41 record on the road. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

The teams match up Monday for the 13th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 28 home runs while slugging .479. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-32 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada is third on the Giants with a .263 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 55 RBI. David Villar is 5-for-27 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .225 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.