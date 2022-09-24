RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Russian men fleeing Russia | 2 Americans released arrive in NYC | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Giants bring 7-game road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (73-77, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-81, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Giants +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 39-40 record at home and a 70-81 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 34-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 73-77 record overall and a 35-41 record on the road. The Giants are 47-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 87 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 7-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .236 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

