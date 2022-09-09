Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | Charles becomes king | World mourns queen | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 76-62 record overall and a 37-29 record in home games. The Padres have a 27-13 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 94-42 record overall and a 45-24 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 10-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs while hitting .243 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman ranks fifth on the Dodgers with a .320 batting average, and has 44 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 84 RBI. Justin Turner is 12-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .216 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (elbow), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

