Dodgers open 3-game series with the Padres

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (73-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -164, Padres +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 45-16 at home and 90-40 overall. The Dodgers are 38-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 38-31 record in road games and a 73-59 record overall. The Padres have gone 40-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-38 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .306 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 85 RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is 11-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

