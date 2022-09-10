Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Home » MLB News » Dodgers look to stop…

Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (15-7, 2.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (6-8, 3.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 94-42 overall and 45-25 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 10-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .297 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 33 home runs while slugging .563. Freddie Freeman is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .211 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (knee), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up