Dodgers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-74, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.62 ERA, .97 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-5, 2.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona is 37-35 at home and 66-74 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 48-28 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 97-43 overall and 48-25 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 43-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 34 home runs while slugging .562. Justin Turner is 11-for-33 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

