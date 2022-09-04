LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Dodgers and Padres meet, winner secures 3-game series

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 3:55 AM

San Diego Padres (74-60, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -160, Padres +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 91-41 overall and 46-17 at home. The Dodgers have a 49-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has gone 39-32 in road games and 74-60 overall. The Padres are 50-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .322 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 43 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Justin Turner is 15-for-33 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has 28 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 66 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (head), Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

