Dodgers and Giants play to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (65-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -258, Giants +211; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 93-42 record overall and a 48-18 record in home games. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .336.

San Francisco is 28-37 in road games and 65-69 overall. The Giants have gone 39-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .319 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 44 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Justin Turner is 13-for-26 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .264 batting average to rank third on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Brandon Crawford is 10-for-31 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.