Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 2:45 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 105-47 record overall and a 53-21 record in home games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .259, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis is 89-64 overall and 38-37 in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .325 for the Dodgers. Trayce Thompson is 4-for-23 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .319 batting average, and has 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 77 walks and 112 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .191 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (illness), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

