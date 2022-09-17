Dodgers aim for 100th win of season in matchup with Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to earn their 100th win this season when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 69-75 overall and 39-34 in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.91 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 50-26 in road games and 99-44 overall. The Dodgers have a 53-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles and 22 home runs). David Villar is 8-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.