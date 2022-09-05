LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks try to continue…

Diamondbacks try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Padres

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-61, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Padres: Blake Snell (6-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -225, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 74-61 overall and 35-28 at home. The Padres are 41-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 64-69 record overall and a 27-35 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 32-56 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 11-for-38 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (head), Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up