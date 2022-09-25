RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Diamondbacks and Giants meet to determine series winner

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 2:46 AM

San Francisco Giants (74-78, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-82, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.38 ERA, .77 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.38 ERA, .85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Giants +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has a 71-82 record overall and a 40-40 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 37-68 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 74-78 overall and 35-42 on the road. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

The teams square off Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 59 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Ketel Marte is 6-for-29 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 69 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

