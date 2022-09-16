Cubs take on the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (62-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-82, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Colorado Rockies (62-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-82, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-10, 5.25 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -138, Rockies +117

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Chicago is 61-82 overall and 30-42 in home games. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

Colorado is 62-81 overall and 22-47 in road games. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 17 home runs, 52 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 5.66 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.