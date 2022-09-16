Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Reflections from the queue | Mourners wait for hours to say farewell | King Charles’ history with US presidents | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cubs take on the…

Cubs take on the Rockies in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (62-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-82, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-10, 5.25 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -138, Rockies +117

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Chicago is 61-82 overall and 30-42 in home games. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .390.

Colorado is 62-81 overall and 22-47 in road games. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 17 home runs, 52 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 5.66 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up