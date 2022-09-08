Cubs take on the Reds after Gomes’ 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (54-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-79, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (54-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-79, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -145, Reds +123

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds after Yan Gomes had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Chicago is 29-39 at home and 57-79 overall. The Cubs have a 38-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 54-80 record overall and a 25-41 record in road games. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The teams square off Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Cubs are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jonathan India has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 13-for-31 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (ankle), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

