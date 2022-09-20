Remembering the Queen: Queen put to rest in Windsor chapel | Britain, the world mourns | Royal funeral on global live TV | Photos from the funeral
Cubs take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Marlins

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (62-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (61-87, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (9-10, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -153, Cubs +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into the matchup against the Miami Marlins as losers of three in a row.

Miami is 61-87 overall and 30-43 in home games. The Marlins have a 33-21 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 31-41 record on the road and a 62-85 record overall. The Cubs have gone 36-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 22 home runs while slugging .422. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

