Cubs face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Chicago Cubs (66-86, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-96, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Chicago Cubs (66-86, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-96, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-0, .84 ERA, .84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh has a 29-45 record at home and a 56-96 record overall. The Pirates have hit 154 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 35-42 record in road games and a 66-86 record overall. The Cubs have hit 150 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 59 RBI for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is seventh on the Cubs with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. David Bote is 9-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .194 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.