Cubs enter matchup with the Reds on losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (53-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (56-78, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -166, Reds +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to end their three-game slide when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago is 28-38 in home games and 56-78 overall. The Cubs are 27-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati is 53-79 overall and 24-40 on the road. The Reds are 35-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 14-for-34 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.