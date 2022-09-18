Cubs and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (63-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-83, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Colorado Rockies (63-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-83, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-8, 6.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +112

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago is 31-43 at home and 62-83 overall. The Cubs have a 36-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado has gone 23-48 in road games and 63-82 overall. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 17 home runs, 53 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .275 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 58 extra base hits (27 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs). Ryan McMahon is 10-for-34 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (hand), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.