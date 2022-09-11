Cubs and Giants meet, winner secures 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (66-73, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-81, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (66-73, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-81, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: John Brebbia (6-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (1-0, 3.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 58-81 record overall and a 30-41 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

San Francisco is 66-73 overall and 29-41 in road games. The Giants have a 40-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 22 home runs while slugging .438. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 63 RBI for the Giants. David Villar is 10-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Robert Austin Wynns: day-to-day (head), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.