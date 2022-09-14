Castro homers as Pirates beat Reds 10-4 for 4-game sweep

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 10-4 victory on Wednesday.

Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits.

It was Pittsburgh’s first four-game series sweep in Cincinnati since July 11-14, 1991.

Kyle Farmer and Austin Romine homered for the lowly Reds, who have dropped six in a row. Nick Lodolo (4-6) struck out 11 while working 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball.

Pittsburgh broke it open with four runs in the ninth against Luke Farrell. Michael Chavis had the big blow, a two-run single that made it 9-3.

Tyler Beede (2-5) got six outs for the win in relief of Roansy Contreras. Miguel Yajure pitched three innings for his first career save.

