Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season.

The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols is trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 homers, following Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols hit his 20th home run of the year, including 13 since the start of August. He is retiring at the end of the season.

The homer gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

