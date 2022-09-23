Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) Los…

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 103-46 record overall and a 52-20 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 77-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 37-36 record in road games and an 88-63 record overall. The Cardinals are 60-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 97 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 35 home runs, 77 walks and 112 RBI while hitting .321 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .187 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.