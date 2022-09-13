Brewers visit the Cardinals to open 2-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (75-66, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (83-58, first in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (75-66, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (83-58, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Matt Bush (2-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a two-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

St. Louis is 83-58 overall and 47-24 at home. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .430.

Milwaukee has a 75-66 record overall and a 36-39 record in road games. The Brewers rank third in MLB play with 196 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the 16th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 8-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .607. Albert Pujols is 6-for-25 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Tyrone Taylor is 6-for-18 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .241 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .214 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.