Brewers’ Lauer exits with sore elbow after allowing 7 runs

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 5:09 PM

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer exited with elbow tightness after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

A trainer and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound in the second inning after Lauer gave up Alan Trejo’s two-run homer.

An inning later, Michael Toglia hit three-run drive to make it 7-0. The trainer returned to the mound and Lauer then walked off the field after 60 pitches

It was the second-most runs allowed by Lauer in his 26 starts this season. His ERA jumped to 15.91 in six career starts at Coors Field.

The Brewers entered the day three games out of the final NL wild-card spot after leading the NL Central as late as Aug. 5.

