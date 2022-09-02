RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US searchs properties linked to Putin ally | Russia launches war games with China | Ukrainian children return to school | UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine
Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 62-68 overall and 35-33 in home games. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 34-35 record in road games and a 69-61 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .278 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 43 walks and 44 RBI. Christian Walker is 16-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 27 home runs while slugging .467. Kolten Wong is 10-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

